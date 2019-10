NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven‘s classroom for student entrepreneurs is officially open.

Tuesday kicked off the launch of I-Haven. The initiative is designed to unlock entrepreneurial potential, breakdown barriers among university affiliated entrepreneurs, root them in New Haven and create pipelines for employment opportunities around Connecticut.

