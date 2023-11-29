EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On night one, Peggy Dercole stepped out of the limo, onto uneven, wet pavement, and in full view of a film crew’s bright lights. After a week of modeling and filming promos, it was finally time to meet the nation’s first “Golden Bachelor.”

“I love that part of it, and then the anticipation of meeting Gerry at the mansion and getting out of the limo,” Dercole said. “So, that was — I really am an extrovert, but I have to tell you, my nerves were rampaging, and I was a total introvert that night. I was so nervous getting out of the limo.”

Dercole, who turned 70 last month, was one of the women (all over the age of 60) dating 72-year-old Gerry Turner during the “Bachelor” spinoff. The dental hygienist and breast cancer survivor was eliminated in the show’s second week.

That first night, she stood in four-inch heels and declared to Turner that, “When I first saw you on Good Morning America, I could not breathe for two hours.”

However, her time on the show was brief. While it didn’t make the final cut for the episode, she said that she did get one-on-one time with Turner.

“I had a wonderful conversation with him that first evening, and it was wonderful,” she said. “And the producer even said we were like locked in each other’s eyes and really listening to each other. And I felt that he was really listening to my story, and I was listening to his.”

The typical “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” episodes tend to be two hours, while “The Golden Bachelor” had one-hour episodes. Because of that shortened time, Dercole said she understands why she wasn’t shown more.

When it came time for the second rose ceremony, she understood why she wasn’t chosen to move on.

“Honestly, I did not look into Gerry’s eyes like I would if I really had a connection,” she said. “And I know he had that with others.”

While she went on the show looking for love, she said that at the end of the day, they were two different people.

“And so did I want to stay? Yes,” she said. “That’s the disappointment, because I made lifelong friends being there, and had such a great time with the women. We all bonded. But I wasn’t really, I think I was expecting it, because we didn’t have that spark.”

Since the show aired, she’s posted her well wishes for the other women. In a photo from night one, she’s seen posing with other contestants, including Theresa Nist, one of Turner’s finalists.

Dercole said she doesn’t know which of the final two Turner will choose — Nist, or Leslie Fhima.

“I really feel that he had a connection with both of them from the start,” Dercole said. “And, so I am curious to see. I do not know who is going to get the final rose.”

A few potential suitors have come forward since Dercole left the show. However, she said she doesn’t need a man to complete her life.

“I wanted a man. But, I think I was just getting tired of looking for it,” she said.

She hadn’t dated since 2018 and had gotten into a rut where she didn’t care. Now, she has hope that she’ll find her perfect match.

“It’s definitely out there,” she said. “But, we have to put ourselves out there, and it’s never too late. I so deserve to be in love. I’m a hopeless romantic. I can’t wait to find love again.”

The finale of “The Golden Bachelor” will air at 8 p.m. Nov. 30 on WTNH.