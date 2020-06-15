‘I think it’s the right decision’: mayor says Columbus statue to be removed from Wooster Sq in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Christopher Columbus statue in New Haven’s Wooster Square Park will be removed but it’s still unclear when. Mayor Justin Elicker says it was the right decision.

Mayor Elicker says leaders in the Italian community decided to take it down. While Columbus is celebrated for discovering America, he was also widely criticized for enslaving indigenous peoples of the Americas.

People living near the park are calling for the statue’s removal.

Mayor Elicker explained, “I think it’s the right decision to take the statue down. I do think it’s important fo us to have a conversation about how to celebrate Italian heritage for so many Italian people who live in the city.”

The mayor says planning is underway for when the statue will come down and how that will work.