'I was so surprised. Everyone is here': Milford's Silver and State Park sees crowd of beachgoers as COVID restrictions lift

New Haven

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We checked in at Milford’s Silver and State Park now that COVID restrictions have been lifted in the state.

We found dozens of folks not wearing masks and enjoying the sunny day. The state says they are encouraging folks to only wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible.

They’re still asking folks to stay at least six feet apart.

“I was so surprised. Everyone is here. I guess I missed the memo everyone called in sick today. But, it’s beautiful and it’s good to see everyone enjoying themselves,” Anne Marie Ludwig of Milford. “We’re looking forward to exploring, getting to go to restaurants, and celebrating the birth of our gorgeous grandchild.”

