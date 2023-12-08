SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The international technology giant IBM will be closing its Southbury campus in early January, a company spokesperson told News 8 on Friday.

On Jan. 26, 2024, IBM will shut down its campus located at 150 Kettletown Road in Southbury.

There will be no layoffs or job eliminations as a result of the office closure, the spokesperson said.

IBM released the following statement to News 8 about the closure.

“IBM regularly assesses physical office spaces around the world so that our employees can do their best work in service to our clients. As our business continues to evolve, changes to our global real estate footprint will support our company’s intentionally flexible work environment.”