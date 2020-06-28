‘Ice the Beef’: Rally against gun violence, to honor those lost to gun violence held in New Haven Sunday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An anti-gun rally is happening in New Haven Sunday afternoon. It started at 2 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the Stetson Library on Dixwell Avenue.

Organizers say it’s a chance to march against violence and honor those who lost their lives to gun crime this year.

RELATED: ‘A parent isn’t supposed to bury their child’: New Haven mom wants justice for daughter who was shot, killed in bed

During the event, balloons will be released in memory of Kiana Brown who was killed by a stray bullet earlier this month.

RELATED: ‘Ice the Beef’: Group against youth gun violence helps family of 19-year-old killed in her sleep in New Haven, plans march