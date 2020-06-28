‘Ice the Beef’: Rally against gun violence, to honor those lost to gun violence held in New Haven Sunday

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An anti-gun rally is happening in New Haven Sunday afternoon. It started at 2 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the Stetson Library on Dixwell Avenue.

Organizers say it’s a chance to march against violence and honor those who lost their lives to gun crime this year.

RELATED: ‘A parent isn’t supposed to bury their child’: New Haven mom wants justice for daughter who was shot, killed in bed

During the event, balloons will be released in memory of Kiana Brown who was killed by a stray bullet earlier this month.

RELATED: ‘Ice the Beef’: Group against youth gun violence helps family of 19-year-old killed in her sleep in New Haven, plans march

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

'Ice the Beef': Rally against gun violence, to honor those lost to gun violence to be held in New Haven Sunday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Ice the Beef': Rally against gun violence, to honor those lost to gun violence to be held in New Haven Sunday"

House of Heroes helps Wallingford Vietnam Veteran

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "House of Heroes helps Wallingford Vietnam Veteran"

New Haven PD: Man shot in leg while riding motorcycle on Hallock Ave.

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven PD: Man shot in leg while riding motorcycle on Hallock Ave."

Waterbury graduate receives diploma following controversy over self-organized graduation ceremony

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury graduate receives diploma following controversy over self-organized graduation ceremony"

Heated confrontation between New Haven mayor and community members upset about Wooster Square clashes

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Heated confrontation between New Haven mayor and community members upset about Wooster Square clashes"

New Haven mom wants justice for daughter who was shot, killed in bed

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven mom wants justice for daughter who was shot, killed in bed"
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss