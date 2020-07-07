Jobs not guns: ‘Ice the Beef’ rally in New Haven calls for more employment as way to curb gun violence

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A rally put on by ‘Ice the Beef’ on the steps of New Haven City Hall Monday called for an end to gun violence with employment.

The mission is to break the cycle of anger in the Elm City and ultimately break the trend of gun violence among young people.

The president of ‘Ice the Beef’ says one way to do this is to get more New Haven locals into the workforce.

“We gotta make sure we’re hiring New Haven residents,” explained President Chaz Carmon. “When you hire the residents you put them to work. You give them hope. Now they’re not worried about pulling out guns or things of that nature.”

Organizers hope Monday’s rally – attended by Mayor Justin Elicker – will inspire businesses with open positions to hire more New Haven residents.

