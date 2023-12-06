NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The legendary television and film producer Norman Lear, who officials said died Tuesday night at 101 years old, was born right here in New Haven.

Lear was born on July 27, 1922, in the Elm City. He grew up in a fourth-floor walk-up apartment on York Street and attended Weaver High School in Hartford.

Lear went on to attend Emerson College and eventually, took on the streets of Hollywood, where many credit him for transforming television. The iconic TV producer was honored with a New Haven Notable mural along Howe Street for all of his accomplishments.

New Haven Notable Mural of Norman Lear located on Howe Street in New Haven

Lear landed his first gig in the entertainment industry in the early 1950s as a comedy writer for the Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis radio show.

The TV and film producer then went on to create hit sitcoms including “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons” and “Good Times”. Lear also developed the original “One Day at a Time” in 1975.

This show caught even greater attention decades later when it was rebooted with actress Rita Moreno on Netflix.

Yet, Lear’s career wasn’t only in television. He stopped his work in the entertainment industry in 1980 to create People for the American Way. This organization aims to fight right-wing extremism by protecting our free expression, religious liberty and equal justice under law.

The organization now has one million members and activists.

Lear also started a national nonpartisan youth voter initiative called Declare Yourself. The nonprofit campaign registered around four million new voters in elections during the early 2000s.

In recognition of Lear’s accomplishments, Former President Bill Clinton granted him the National Medal of Arts in 1999.

His accolades range from the Kennedy Center honoree to the Peabody Lifetime Achievement Award. Lear became one of the first pioneers inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame and also holds six Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe.

Stick with News 8 to learn more about Lear’s New Haven history.