‘If we all thrive’: New Haven Mayor Elicker delivers State of the City address, highlights city’s latest achievements, challenges ahead

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker highlighted the city’s achievements over the leas year and the challenges ahead in his State of the City address Tuesday night.

The mayor delivered the speech during a virtual Board of Alders meeting.

A big focus: COVID-19 relief efforts in the city, which he says have been swift and strong.

But Elicker pointed out the recent increase in violence, plus the affordable housing crisis, which the city is working to resolve.

Mayor Elicker also looking ahead to the future. New Haven faces up to a $66-million deficit in the next fiscal year. Elicker putting the pressure on the State and Yale University to take action.

“Governor, if you don’t raise taxes on the wealthiest in our state, you will be raising taxes on the poor and working-class…We want the State, Yale, and New Haven to thrive together. We can only thrive together, if we all thrive, if we all thrive. All eyes are on you.’

The mayor ending his address on a hopeful note, saying the end of the pandemic is in sight, and with it will come a significant economic rebound.