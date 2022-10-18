NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Five Black-owned businesses in the New Haven area will receive a $5,000 grant following a donation from IKEA.

BMP Custom Prints in Orange, ReNurse Academy in West Haven, Gem Capital Logistics in West Haven, Oshito! in New Haven and Secured Welding in East Haven will receive the grants.

The IKEA U.S. Community Foundation, along with The Foundation of The Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce teamed up to distribute the funds, according to an announcement Tuesday. The grants will be used for buying new equipment, growing departments and increasing brand awareness.

“What really set these five businesses apart, which are incredible and inspiring stories, is that they’ve had a lot of success already,” Garrett Sheehan, the president and CEO of the chamber of commerce, said. “But they have a lot of potential for growth.”

The five companies were chosen from a pool of 70 applicants.

“It’s definitely a pleasure to share this table with some very great businesses,” Kwame Asare with Oshito! said. “I know there were a lot of applicants. But we’re definitely fortunate to be at this seat, for sure.”