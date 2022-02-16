NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas may be over but the season of giving continues in New Haven.

On Wednesday morning, retail giant IKEA helped make the day of some of the youngest patients at Yale New Haven Hospital.

As part of its annual holiday drive this December, IKEA invited customers to drop off new or unused toys at their store. In addition to those collected at the store, IKEA made its own donation as well.

“That smile, just that happiness and to make that experience a positive one. When they come to the hospital it can be really scary for the kids, so it’s amazing what one toy or stuffed animal can do for them. It can turn the whole experience around,” said Elizabeth Bartone with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Wednesday’s donations were given to the pediatric emergency room at the hospital.

It is not too late to help make a difference. Click here to learn how you can donate to the Toy Closet Program at Yale, which was started by Ann Nyberg almost 30 years ago.