IKEA makes major donation to New Haven in the fight against homelessness during the pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Nationwide IKEA has donated $1.6 million dollars to help communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the million-dollar donation will go towards the city of New Haven.

IKEA in New Haven is donating over $17,000 in furniture to the City of New Haven Health Department. The focus of the donation is on the homeless population during this pandemic. The city of New Haven has been trying to abide by social distancing guidelines by moving some people from the shelter into hotels.

In the meantime, homeless shelter staff has been working diligently to place these individuals from hotels into permanent housing. These individuals are moving into empty apartments and in some cases with only a sleeping bag. On Thursday at 10 a.m., the company will provide key home essentials for 30 units that include kitchen tables and chairs, pots and pans, dressers, bed frames and mattresses, sheet sets, bed pillows, bath towels, and bath mats.

This is a huge help to the city already working hard to keep homeless individuals protected during the pandemic. This comes on the heels of a few other initiatives the city has put in place to help homeless individuals. The first being the Emergency Isolation Center set up at Hill Regional Career High School used as a place for any homeless individual who tests positive to self-isolate and recover from coronavirus.

Next week, New Haven is working to get a drop-in resource center for those experiencing homelessness at Blake Field Park.

“It’s gonna be a pop-up facility running ‪Monday through Friday‬. East rock will be available for showering. We would screen folks before entering the facility,” Dr. Mehul Dalal, Chronic Disease Director, CT Dept. of Public Health.