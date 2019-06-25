Illegal immigrant sentenced for deadly hit-and-run in New Haven

An illegal immigrant is headed to prison for his role in a deadly hit-and-run last year.
28-year-old Luis Lala has been sentenced to four years behind bars for the crash that killed 37-year-old Bobby Pinkston.
Police said Lala hit Pinkston at the corner of Whalley and Ellsworth last June, then took off.
Lala plead guilty to evading responsibility involving a death. He will be deported after serving his time.
Pinkston’s brother told News 8 “No amount of jail time will bring my brother back.”
