Illegal immigrant sentenced for deadly hit-and-run in New Haven

An illegal immigrant is headed to prison for his role in a deadly hit-and-run last year.

28-year-old Luis Lala has been sentenced to four years behind bars for the crash that killed 37-year-old Bobby Pinkston.

Police said Lala hit Pinkston at the corner of Whalley and Ellsworth last June, then took off.

Lala plead guilty to evading responsibility involving a death. He will be deported after serving his time.

Pinkston’s brother told News 8 “No amount of jail time will bring my brother back.”

