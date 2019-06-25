Illegal immigrant sentenced for deadly hit-and-run in New Haven

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

An illegal immigrant is headed to prison for his role in a deadly hit-and-run last year.

28-year-old Luis Lala has been sentenced to four years behind bars for the crash that killed 37-year-old Bobby Pinkston.

Police said Lala hit Pinkston at the corner of Whalley and Ellsworth last June, then took off.

Lala plead guilty to evading responsibility involving a death. He will be deported after serving his time.

Pinkston’s brother told News 8 “No amount of jail time will bring my brother back.”

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss