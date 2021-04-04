‘Improperly discharged’ cigarette starts fire at Hamden home

FILE – In this Saturday, March 2, 2013 file photo, a cigarette burns in an ashtray in Hayneville, Ala. Anti-smoking advocates are warning that the stress and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed efforts to get more Americans to quit in 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Saturday, Hamden Fire Department responded to a house fire on Whitney Avenue they say began after someone did not put out a lit cigarette fully.

At 11:08 p.m., Hamden Fire Department was dispatched to reports of smoke in the basement of 2480 Whitney Avenue.

Upon arrival four minutes later, crews observed smoke coming from the basement of a two-story condo unit.

Hamden Fire Department reports the homeowner had used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out. Fire crews brought in hoses to extinguish any remaining fire.

Fire damage was contained to the molding around the sliding door and immediate wall space, Hamden Fire said.

The fire department reports, “The fire started from an improperly discarded cigarette. The resident had been smoking a cigarette in the doorway while waiting for her dog to return from the outside. The resident stated that she smelled smoke in the house and went to investigate. The smoke detector in the basement activated alerting her. The resident used a portable fire extinguisher to put the fire out and evacuated the building with her son.”

The Hamden Fire Department advises residents to extinguish cigarettes in a proper container. If you cannot safely extinguish the fire call 911 and exit the home immediately.