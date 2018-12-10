New Haven

Improvements underway at Silver Sands State Park, Malloy cuts ribbon

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 06:37 PM EST

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Governor Dannel Malloy and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Silver Sands State Park in Milford on Monday morning. 

The ribbon cutting ceremony began at 11:30 a.m.

Governor Dannel Malloy was joined by Commissioner Klee and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. 

The event was to commemorate significant improvements that are being made at the popular shoreline destination, including improvements to bathrooms, changing areas and the boardwalk.

The improvements are expected to be ready in time for the 2019 beach season. 

