MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mother’s Day is around the corner, and while there are hundreds of floral shops to choose from, state lawmakers are urging the community to buy “Connecticut Grown” flowers.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz visited the Connecticut Cut Flower Collective in Meriden on Thursday alongside other state leaders.

Alike the Flower Collective — which offers fresh, local flowers — Bysiewicz noted that there are a lot of farmers right here in Connecticut.

The event followed the annual Meriden Daffodil Festival last weekend.