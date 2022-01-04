In light of Connecticut’s population growth, QU professor says pandemic was a ‘shock to migration’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Census statistics show that Connecticut’s population grew during the pandemic.

This was evident in the housing market when prices started to boom as people fled New York City and found a home in the Nutmeg State.

From July 2020 to July 2021, Connecticut added a little more than 5,000 people from other states.

It is a small increase when you factor in the entire population of the state, which is 3.6 million. What is significant is that this is the first time the state has seen this increase since 2010.

State leaders and businesses like to see this because more people can mean more money.

“If they live here, they will spend more money to pay in tax, pay in property tax, grocery, entertainment,” said Xi Chen, a professor of sociology at Quinnipiac University. “Even send their kids to school here, right? So hopefully this can be a trend.”

Chen said the pandemic was a shock to migration, so it is unclear if it will last.

Before COVID hit, Connecticut was losing people to other states for work and retirement.

