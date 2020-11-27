In memory of grandma: Waterbury family, friends team up to help homeless on Thanksgiving

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut family honored a Thanksgiving tradition of their late grandmother Thursday. It turned out to be a gift to the homeless people in Waterbury.

This Thanksgiving was a tough day on two homeless people News 8 met in Waterbury. It was pouring rain and Roger and Nicole were trying to stay dry in their umbrellas as they stood outside the North End Rec Center.

But, the toughest part wasn’t the weather, it was the pain of being hungry.

“It’s hell,” said Nicole. “It really is — wondering where you’re going to get your next food from.”

Lucky for them, Althea Fisher and her family and friends were setting up under canopies, preparing grab-and-go Thanksgiving meals for the homeless that they could take — no questions asked.

For Roger and Nicole, it meant no more worrying about food on Thanksgiving Day.

“God bless them,” Nicole said. “They’re doing it from the bottom of their heart.”

Althea says her heart is very much in this act of kindness.

For 27 years, her grandmother, Mavis Bingham, helped feed the homeless every Christmas at her church — New Hope Baptist Church in Danbury. After she passed away, Althea was inspired to continue her grandmother’s legacy in Waterbury.

“My grandmother was a wonderful person,” Althea said. “And I know she’s looking down and proud of me.”

But, in this tough time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effort Thursday was about more than food.

Althea and her family and friends also donated a collection of facemasks and hand sanitizer for the homeless. They also gave away free clothes and personal hygiene products.

For Nicole it was a relief knowing people care.

“I am truly blessed that these people do this,” she said.