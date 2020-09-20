In-person student at Generali Elementary School in Waterbury tests positive for COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools reported Sunday, one in-person learning student and four virtual learning students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The in-person positive is a student attending Generali Elementary School. The district says students in the same cohort as the positive student will transition to distance learning immediately through Friday, Sept. 25.

Generali also reported three virtual learning students have tested positive for the virus. Those students have not been in the school building since the new school year began.

Additionally, North End Middle School has reported one virtual learning student has tested positive for the coronavirus. That student has not been in the school building since the new school year began.

The in-person student who tested positive was instructed to stay home in self-isolation for 10 days. The student will need to produce medical documentation prior to a return to in-person classes.

Upon reports of all the positive cases, the district initiated contact tracing immediately. Those identified as close contacts were notified.

The district said in a release, “The schools are cleaned and disinfected thoroughly as per defined protocol. We assure you that we are taking the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff.”

