Independent film taps into local talent in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It’s a story of friendship, music and finding your way through high school (and it’s being filmed in Connecticut).

“The Dangerfields Class of ’64” is an independent film set in Connecticut. It’s based on the real story of Doug Lumpkin, the film’s writer, when he and his friends started a band as teens in the early 1960s.

“The fun that we had back in those days,” said Lumpkin, “we talk about it, my buddies and I that were in the group, and we say, you know, things were really fun in those days.”

Doug’s character is played by Jonah Smith from Hamden.

“All of the songs we’ve gotten to sing have been really fun,” said Smith, “and it’s a nice little glimpse into the past.”

Doug’s bandmate Mike is played by Brandon Oliveras — he’s from New Haven and actually goes to Wilbur Cross High School where the movie is filming this week.

“I go here so when I’m on set I’m able to tap into that atmosphere, ” said Oliveras, “and be able to really bring out the best performance I possibly can.”

Director Reno Venturi used all local talent. “Since it was written by someone local, it’d be amazing if we could use people who were local,”

said Venturi, “and we have and it’s been phenomenal.”

The principal in the movie is played by actor Robert Canelli, who was the principal of Wilbur Cross High School in the early 2000s.

“To be back here filming has been very, very interesting,” said Canelli, “and it brings back great memories of Wilbur Cross.”

You can be a part of the movie magic too: they’re casting extras of all ages for the rest of the week, especially Friday afternoon and Sunday morning. Contact 203-996-3227 for a background role.

