Independent investigation into racially charged Snapchats sent by Naugatuck police chief’s daughter concludes

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– An independent investigation into racially charged Snapchat messages sent by the teen daughter of the Naugatuck Police Chief has concluded.

This report was commissioned in January 2021 by Naugatuck Mayor Pete Hess in a response to those Snapchats. Those posts had been shared widely on social media, surfacing years after they were originally posted. They contain racist and violent statements allegedly made by the daughter of Naugatuck police chief, Steven Hunt.

Related: Naugatuck police chief responds to racist, violent comments allegedly made by daughter on social media

According to a release, the report from the investigation into the incident concluded the following:

“Police Chief Hunt’s employment contract, and Connecticut state law, include a “just cause” requirement that must be met before a public employee’s employment can be terminated. Just cause protections require certain due process procedural and substantive safeguards to be satisfied before an employee with such protections is terminated.

No Department policies, procedures, rules, or regulations were violated by Chief Hunt. All Departmental policies contemplate actions taken directly by an employee, and not by an employee’s minor child.

In light of existing employment legal protections, and the undisputed facts, Chief Hunt has not been shown to have engaged in any behavior sufficient to establish the “just cause” necessary to justify his termination or to invoke any other discipline.”

Related: ‘Enough is enough’: Naugatuck students, community hold rally rebuking racist, threatening posts by police chief’s daughter

Additionally, the Borough of Naugatuck has fully cooperated with a separate investigation conducted by the NAACP.

There was also another independent investigative report into the incident that reached a similar conclusion. You can read that here.