NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal grand jury in New Haven has returned a five-count indictment charging a New Haven man with offenses stemming from two armed robberies, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Department of Justice said the indictment was returned for Gary Gibson Jr. of New Haven on Sept. 12.

Gibson pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector in New Haven Superior Court.

Gibson is accused of robbing the Star Food & Convenience Store in West Haven at gunpoint on May 7.

On May 8, Gibson allegedly robbed the 7th Haven Convenience Store and discharged the handgun during the robbery. Authorities said he stole cash from both stores.

Gibson was arrested for the armed robberies on May 8 by New Haven police. Officers seized the handgun Gibson allegedly used in the robberies. Police said the gun had an attached laser sight and loaded 15-round magazine.

Gibson’s alleged criminal history includes six felony convictions for weapons possession, robbery and larceny offenses.

He has been detained since his arrest.

The indictment charged Gibson with two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, an offense which carries a maximum term of imprisonment of twenty years on each count. Gibson was also charged with one count of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.