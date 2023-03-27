NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities unsealed an indictment in New Haven Monday, charging six alleged members and associates of the Exit 8 street gang in the city.

A federal grand jury in Bridgeport returned an indictment, charging 22-year-old Jaedyn Rivera, 20-year-old Tyjon Preston, 24-year-old Samuel Douglas, 19-year-old Quaymar Suggs, 25-year-old Kiveon Hyman, and 24-year-old Donell Allick Jr.

The indictment charges them with conspiring to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity, including drug trafficking, murder, attempted murder and other related offenses.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery made the announcement alongside representatives from the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, ATF, FBI, DEA and New Haven Police Department.

