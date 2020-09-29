Individual from Joseph Melillo Middle School in East Haven tests positive for COVID-19

Medical staff holds swabs for rapid COVID-19 tests at a high school in Rome, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. While hospitalizations and intensive care admissions are slightly rising, Italy has so far managed to keep its coronavirus infections per 100,000 people far lower than France, Spain or Britain, which earlier this week were forced to impose new restrictions to avoid a second pandemic wave. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An individual at Joseph Melillo Middle School in East Haven has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Erica Forti sent a letter home to parents regarding the positive COVID-19 case on Monday.

The affected person was last in school on Sept. 23. This person has been asked to self-isolate for 10-days. The person’s family has been asked to self-quarantine and get tested.

People who have been in close contact with this individual are being notified.

A parent told News 8 East Haven Public Schools is running on a full in-person class schedule at this time.