Individual from Joseph Melillo Middle School in East Haven tests positive for COVID-19

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An individual at Joseph Melillo Middle School in East Haven has recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Erica Forti sent a letter home to parents regarding the positive COVID-19 case on Monday.
The affected person was last in school on Sept. 23. This person has been asked to self-isolate for 10-days. The person’s family has been asked to self-quarantine and get tested.
People who have been in close contact with this individual are being notified.
A parent told News 8 East Haven Public Schools is running on a full in-person class schedule at this time.