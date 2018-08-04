Indoor ax throwing facility opens in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - One of the newest crazes sweeping the country is now open in Wallingford.

Indoor ax throwing.

Blue Ox Axe Throwing opened on Friday, and it's exactly like how it sounds.

"It's kind of like throwing a dart once you figure your timing out," explained Jerry Ferraro, owner of Blue Ox Axe Throwing.

There is already an indoor ax throwing facility in Hartford, and another one is opening soon in Newington.