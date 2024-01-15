MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Injuries have been reported after a disturbance Sunday night on I-691 in Meriden, according to state police.

Troop I responded to a report of an active disturbance just after 8 p.m. on I-691 eastbound before Exit 2A.

State police said injuries have been reported and one person was transported to a local hospital. The injury status for that person is unknown at this time.

I-691 Eastbound was closed due to the investigation but has since reopened.

