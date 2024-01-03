MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday on Route 80 in Madison, according to police.

Officers responded to a crash in the area of Old Toll Road (Route 80) near Race Hill Road. After arriving on the scene, police learned that three vehicles had been involved in a serious crash. Police said the vehicles were seriously damaged and the passengers inside were all injured.

The North Madison Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene and extricated the occupants of one vehicle.

The passengers inside the vehicles were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, due to the nature of their injuries sustained in the crash.

The Madison Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision with the South-Central Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 203-245-6500.