MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Injuries have been reported after a rollover crash Tuesday on Route 15 in Meriden, according to state police.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Route 15 Southbound at Exit 67. State police said injuries have been reported.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.