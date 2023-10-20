PROSPECT, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Friday in Prospect, authorities said.

Connecticut State Police responded to a home on Merriman Lane at 4:49 p.m. for a reported “suspicious incident.”

After arriving at the scene, a responding officer made contact with an individual at the home. The officer then fired their weapon at the person causing a fatal injury.

Emergency medical officials responded to the home and pronounced the individual dead.

Officials have not yet released the circumstances around the shooting.

No one else in the surrounding area was injured, police said.

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating alongside the Waterbury State’s Attorney and the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.