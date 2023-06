NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven fire crews responded to a blaze on Dixwell Avenue Thursday morning.

The fire broke out on Dixwell Avenue at Willis and Bassett streets just before 8:30 a.m.

Fire crews reported fire coming from the top floor.

All occupants were out of the building by 8:25 a.m.

According to the New Haven Fire Department, injuries were reported, though the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation.

