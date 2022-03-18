CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — An inmate at Cheshire Correctional Institution sustained severe burns after an altercation with a cellmate, according to the Department of Correction.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday. The DOC said one inmate threw hot water on his cellmate, and preliminary reports indicate the injured inmate received second-degree burns to the face and body.

The injured inmate was airlifted to an outside hospital by LifeStar for specialized medical treatment, according to DOC.

The inmate who allegedly threw the water was transferred to the facility’s Restrictive Housing Unit.

Neither of the individuals involved are being identified at this time.

The incident is under investigation by Connecticut State Police and the Department of Correction.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.