WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released new information and body camera video amid the investigation into a man’s death in Wolcott.

The body cam footage shows officers responding to a home on Tyrell Drive for the report of a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

News 8 is not publishing the entire body cam footage because it contains graphic content.

Officers found a man lying on the floor of a bedroom, covered in blood. He had what appeared to be two self-inflicted neck wounds, the inspector general’s preliminary report said.

According to the report, when officers tried to help the man, he was combative, holding a razor in his hand and later holding up a saw blade.

After officers told the man over and over to drop them, officers tased him and took him into custody. He died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.