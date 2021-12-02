Intense Video: Three juveniles in stolen car crash in Waterbury police cruiser after allegedly robbing two high school students

New Haven

CREDIT: Waterbury PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three juveniles have been taken into custody after allegedly robbing two high school students before crashing into a Waterbury police cruiser.

On Thursday around 7 a.m., officers responded to the area of Highland Ave. for the report of two high school students, ages 15 and 18, being robbed while at the bus stop.

Around 9 a.m., officers located the suspect’s vehicle driving northbound on Highland Avenue. The car then struck a Waterbury Police Department cruiser during a head-on collision.

The car, a blue Audi station wagon, was reported stolen from Highland Ave. in Waterbury on Wednesday. Two juvenile females and a male fled from the car and were later taken into custody by officers.

CREDIT: Waterbury PD

The officer involved in the crash was brought to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The officer has since been discharged from the hospital.

All three of the suspects were brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is another dangerous incident in our community, which involved juveniles operating stolen motor vehicles whom have a history with the criminal justice system of committing violent crimes and continue to further endanger others,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

The incident is active and ongoing.   

