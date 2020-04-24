Interactive map shows locations of meal programs in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Elm City is taking steps to help residents who are in need of food.

On the city of New Haven’s coronavirus website, it now has an interactive map and listings for information on meal programs for youths and seniors, area food pantries, soup kitchens, and information on SNAP benefits.

Click here to view the interactive map.

Related Content: ConnCAT providing food to communities most in need in New Haven during pandemic

Residents can also call the Mayor’s Office at (203) 946-8200 for nearby locations of food resources.