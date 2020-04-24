Live Now
Sen. Blumenthal hosts a virtual roundtable with business leaders from Shoreline Chamber of Commerce.

Interactive map shows locations of meal programs in New Haven

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Elm City is taking steps to help residents who are in need of food.

On the city of New Haven’s coronavirus website, it now has an interactive map and listings for information on meal programs for youths and seniors, area food pantries, soup kitchens, and information on SNAP benefits.

Residents can also call the Mayor’s Office at (203) 946-8200 for nearby locations of food resources.

