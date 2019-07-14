‘Intercambio Deportivo’–Luis A. Espada hosts softball game with officers from New Haven and Puerto Rico

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A big 30th annual softball tournament in New Haven on Sunday.
It’s put together by the family of Luis Espada, a police officer in Puerto Rico who died in a motorcycle accident. Some of his family lives here in Connecticut.
The games include police officers from Puerto Rico, local New Haven teams, and a team consisting of New Haven police and the fire department.
A similar event is also held in Puerto Rico.
