‘Intercambio Deportivo’–Luis A. Espada hosts softball game with officers from New Haven and Puerto Rico

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A big 30th annual softball tournament in New Haven on Sunday.

It’s put together by the family of Luis Espada, a police officer in Puerto Rico who died in a motorcycle accident. Some of his family lives here in Connecticut.

The games include police officers from Puerto Rico, local New Haven teams, and a team consisting of New Haven police and the fire department.

A similar event is also held in Puerto Rico.

