Interfaith Candlelight Vigil for Peace held in New Haven to condemn U.S. conflict with Iran

New Haven

by: Shaynah Ferreira

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An ‘Interfaith Candlelight Vigil for Peace’ is about to get underway in Wooster Square in New Haven Monday night. The vigil is being held to promote peace for Americans and Iranians as tensions continue to rise between the two polarized nations.

People will be coming together to condemn what organizers describe as “the violence that is being inflicted and incited by the President.” Organizers are calling on congress to stop the escalation of war with Iran.

News 8 spoke with the Executive Director of the Iran Human Rights Documentation Center. He says with the chaos in his native country, he has one hope tonight.

“My hope is that first there is no military confrontation in the short term. In the long term, I hope that at some point, the Iranian people can overcome this government and usher in an era of democracy and openness in the country.”

– Executive Director of Iran Human Rights Documentation Center

More from organizers and vigil attendees tonight on News 8 at 10/11p.

