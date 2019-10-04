Interim Superintendent of New Haven schools lays out her plan for reestablishing trust

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 sat down with the long-time educator just tapped as Interim Head of New Haven Public Schools, Dr.Ilene Tracey, after the Board of Education voted to end their contract with embattled Superintendent Carol Birks.

Tracey, a 36-year-veteran-educator assumed her duties Thursday. She laid out her immediate plans to stabilize the district:

“I have to make sure that morale is re-established in the system because we are at an all-time low…A more pressing need right now is actually the busing issue. Students #1.” Dr. Ilene Tracey, Interim Superintendent of New Haven Schools

Tracey wouldn’t say if she plans to seek the job permanently.

Birks will remain on as a consultant through November 1st. She is expected to walk away with a $200,000 payout for the time remaining in her contract.