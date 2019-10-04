Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

Interim Superintendent of New Haven schools lays out her plan for reestablishing trust

New Haven

by: Mario Boone

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 sat down with the long-time educator just tapped as Interim Head of New Haven Public Schools, Dr.Ilene Tracey, after the Board of Education voted to end their contract with embattled Superintendent Carol Birks.

Tracey, a 36-year-veteran-educator assumed her duties Thursday. She laid out her immediate plans to stabilize the district:

“I have to make sure that morale is re-established in the system because we are at an all-time low…A more pressing need right now is actually the busing issue. Students #1.”

Dr. Ilene Tracey, Interim Superintendent of New Haven Schools

Tracey wouldn’t say if she plans to seek the job permanently.

Birks will remain on as a consultant through November 1st. She is expected to walk away with a $200,000 payout for the time remaining in her contract.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss