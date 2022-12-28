EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have shut down the Interstate 95 South Exit 52 off ramp due to a pedestrian crash.

The crash happened Wednesday evening in the 600 block of North High Street.

The off ramp, along with parts of North High Street, were closed due to the “serious injury” crash, according to authorities. Officials said that the pedestrian’s condition is not yet known.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of North High Street between Grannis Street and Gloria Place while crews investigate. Laurel Street can be used as a detour.

The roads were closed, as of about 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and details will be added as they are made available.