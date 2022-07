MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Pushing into the future of electric transportation, one local inventor decided to build his own electric vehicle.

Edward Heath, from Madison, has designed and constructed what he calls “The Watt”. It’s an electric car that Heath said could travel hundreds of miles on a single charge.

The exact number according to Heath is 840-1,280 miles on just one charge.

Electric cars like the Watt would put us in a better direction towards energy and resource conservation, said Heath.