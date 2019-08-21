Investigation finds former Yale professor sexually assaulted five students

(WTNH) — An investigation has found that a former Yale University psychiatry professor sexually assaulted five students and harassed at least eight others.

The report was done by former US Attorney Deirdre Daly.

It found Dr. D. Eugene Redmond assaulted the students at a research facility on the Caribbean Island of St. Kitts in the early 1990’s and between 2010 and 2017.

Redmond denied the allegations. He retired last year from the Yale School of Medicine.

