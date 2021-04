MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An investigation into an untimely death has led to some road closures in Milford Monday morning.

Police say that officers are investigating an untimely death in the area of River Street and Daniel Street.

This has led to partial road closures in the area. Drivers should expect delays.

MPD is investigating an untimely death in the area of River St and Daniel St. Partial road closures in the area, please expect delays. More information to follow. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) April 5, 2021

There were no further details released regarding the untimely death at this time.

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.