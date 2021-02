NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are on scene of a fire in New Haven.

The fire broke out after midnight at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue.

Officials said the fire is out but crews remain on scene.

CFPA members Keith Muratori (@FIREGROUNDIMAGE) is on the scene of this 2nd Alarm dwelling fire in New Haven, CT pic.twitter.com/Rg7DRyDXGe — CT Fire Photo (@ctfirephoto) February 4, 2021

The arson investigation unit is there as well.

News 8 crews on scene said the fire happened in a shed, adding that there was minimal damage.

News 8 is working to learn about any injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at his time.