NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating a fatal fire at a New Haven apartment building early Monday morning.

Crews said the fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a three-story apartment building on Saltonstall Avenue.

The fire was out before 5 a.m. Most of the damage occurred to the top of the building.

One person was killed and two others were hurt and taken to the hospital.

Neighbors say a woman died in an early morning fire in New Haven. pic.twitter.com/IAmDCSEeRv — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) January 4, 2021

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.