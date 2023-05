NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An indoor garage broke out in flames in North Branford on Monday night.

An interior 4-bay garage on Forest Rd. in North Branford was fully engulfed with flames on Monday, police said.

According to police, the area had no water, so other firefighters from Durham and Guilford supplied tankers.

The fire is under investigation with The Fire Marshal’s Office.