Investigation underway in Hamden may be connected to missing Ansonia girl

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a heavy police presence in Hamden Thursday morning that may be connected to the search for the missing 1-year-old Ansonia girl.

News 8 has confirmed that Ansonia detectives are on their way to check out a tip regarding a donation bin in Hamden that may be connected to the disappearance of Venessa Morales.

#BREAKING: Police presence at a donation facility in #Hamden. Ansonia police say it may be connected to missing one year old Venessa Morales. We will have team coverage and latest details on @WTNH at noon. pic.twitter.com/Fd1j2ewz7D — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) December 5, 2019

Several Hamden police officers are already on scene at the donation bin on State Street investigating.

Missing 1-year-old Venessa Morales

An Amber Alert was issued for Morales on Wednesday after a woman who police believe is Morales’ mother was found dead in her Ansonia home. Her death is being investigated as a homicide by blunt force trauma.

Police say that there are several leads in the homicide investigation and that the child’s father is cooperating.

MISSING CHILD: Ansonia detectives now on their way to check out tip regarding donation bin in connection with disappearance of 1 y/o Venessa Morales @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) December 5, 2019

News 8 has also learned that police now believe the last known sighting of the missing girl was Saturday morning after speaking with an eyewitness who may have seen her. They originally reported that it was Friday night.

BREAKING: Ansonia police say they now believe the last known sighting of missing 1 y/o Venessa Morales was Saturday morning. They have been speaking with an eyewitness who may have seen her @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) December 5, 2019

