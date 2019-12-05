Investigation underway in Hamden may be connected to missing Ansonia girl

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a heavy police presence in Hamden Thursday morning that may be connected to the search for the missing 1-year-old Ansonia girl.
News 8 has confirmed that Ansonia detectives are on their way to check out a tip regarding a donation bin in Hamden that may be connected to the disappearance of Venessa Morales.
Several Hamden police officers are already on scene at the donation bin on State Street investigating.
An Amber Alert was issued for Morales on Wednesday after a woman who police believe is Morales’ mother was found dead in her Ansonia home. Her death is being investigated as a homicide by blunt force trauma.
Police say that there are several leads in the homicide investigation and that the child’s father is cooperating.
News 8 has also learned that police now believe the last known sighting of the missing girl was Saturday morning after speaking with an eyewitness who may have seen her. They originally reported that it was Friday night.
