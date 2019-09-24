Investigation underway into fire that destroyed Wallingford home

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A major fire destroyed a home in Wallingford on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived to the scene of the house fire at Twin Oak Farm Road, where the fire was so intense that Meriden firefighters were called in to help.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

“The severity of the fire did not allow us to make an interior search. We went defensive. We had three lines of operations. We had explosions coming from the building. So we had a serious issue going on until we were able to get a substantial amount of water onto the fire,” said Deputy Chief Joe Czentnar, Wallingford Fire Department .

No one was in the home during the blaze. An investigation into the fire is underway.