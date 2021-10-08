Investigation involving FBI underway into West Haven’s CARES Act expenditures

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A sheet of $100 bills (Nexstar, file)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The FBI raided City Hall in West Haven Friday in connection to an investigation of the city’s federal CARES Act expenditures.

In an online press conference Friday, Mayor Nancy Rossi said she came across several large expenditures that concerned her during a review of the city’s expenditures during the last two weeks.

After reviewing the expenditures, Rossi said she believes some of these funds may have been diverted and not used for their intended purposes.

“Some of the expenditures appear improper and may be potentially fraudulent,” Rossi said.

The city is moving forward with an investigation and audit.

The city was awarded $1.2 million from the CARES Act to address the impact from COVID-19 and help the community recover from the pandemic.

She spoke with the city’s independent public accounting firm who also reviewed and agreed the transactions are suspicious and need further investigation.

“If anyone is found guilty, they should go right to jail,” Rossi said.

Rossi said they will use all options available to recover any funds not used for their intended purpose.

The expenditures will be audited by two independent accounting firms which will collaborate with law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Nyberg: New Haven Chorale continues performing despite pandemic

News /

Police investigate after student brings BB gun to New Haven school

News /

Shooting of 14-year-old in Waterbury may be connected to 2 other shootings, police say

News /

Waterbury Police give update on recent shootings

DL365 /

News 8 Investigation: A look at stolen cars in CT and what happens to people caught in the middle

News /

Nyberg: Legend of Toad's Place in New Haven lives on in new book

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss