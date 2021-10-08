Investigation involving FBI underway into West Haven’s CARES Act expenditures

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The FBI raided City Hall in West Haven Friday in connection to an investigation of the city’s federal CARES Act expenditures.

In an online press conference Friday, Mayor Nancy Rossi said she came across several large expenditures that concerned her during a review of the city’s expenditures during the last two weeks.

After reviewing the expenditures, Rossi said she believes some of these funds may have been diverted and not used for their intended purposes.

“Some of the expenditures appear improper and may be potentially fraudulent,” Rossi said.

The city is moving forward with an investigation and audit.

The city was awarded $1.2 million from the CARES Act to address the impact from COVID-19 and help the community recover from the pandemic.

She spoke with the city’s independent public accounting firm who also reviewed and agreed the transactions are suspicious and need further investigation.

“If anyone is found guilty, they should go right to jail,” Rossi said.

Rossi said they will use all options available to recover any funds not used for their intended purpose.

The expenditures will be audited by two independent accounting firms which will collaborate with law enforcement agencies.