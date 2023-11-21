NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Sarah Cody has covered the killing of Yale University student Suzanne Jovin for nearly 25 years. A passionate group of people are still bothered by this case since her death on Dec. 4, 1998.

“Sarah, you are right. It’s a sad story,” said renowned forensics specialist Dr. Henry Lee. “For the victim’s family, it’s just like yesterday.”

It’s been 9,125 days since Jovin was killed.

“It was a tragedy,” said John DeStefano, New Haven’s mayor at the time of the homicide. “A tragedy for the family. A tragedy for the Yale community.”

The Yale senior, known as an incredibly intelligent and generous person, was found stabbed 17 times several miles from campus in a residential area.

“I recall distinctly having attended the eulogy service at Battell Chapel, and the doctor and his wife were there,” Doug MacDonald, former assistant chief of the New Haven Police Department, remembering the sight of Jovin’s parents who had traveled here from Germany.

They said goodbye to their daughter, who was loved by so many.

“The doctor delivered the eulogy, which is something you just can’t forget,” said an emotional MacDonald, who worked for the New Haven Police Department for 30 years.

On the night of the homicide, he served as acting chief.

Jovin attended a pizza party on Dec. 4 for Best Buddies, a group that pairs students with special needs. Afterward, she made several stops and was last seen walking north on College Street around 9:30 p.m.

Twenty-five minutes later, she was found two miles away on the corner of East Rock and Edgehill roads, suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Yale New Haven Hospital.

“This case still bothers me,” Lee said, noting that he offered his help that night but was turned down by police.

Jovin’s thesis advisor, James Van de Velde, was named a suspect. The former Yale professor endured intense scrutiny and was later cleared.

“Of course, this case becomes a cold, a very cold case,” Lee said.

“As I reflect on it, I’m more at the place of, ‘How do we support victims? How do we support families? How do we support the neighborhoods these happen in?'” DeStefano said.

According to paperwork provided by the New Haven police, there were 15 homicides in the city in 1998. The Jovin case is the only one that remains open.

DeStefano, the mayor from 1994 until 2014, said city leaders should know that grieving loved ones never get over the shock of a loss like this.

He said, “Talk to them, engage them, let them know what’s going on, and make sure it’s still top of mind for everybody. “

But are eyes still on this case, or has it just stalled for a long time?

New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, who didn’t answer specific questions for this story, issued a statement, saying in part:

“The New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office is interested in all available information or leads, no matter how remote or trivial the information may seem, and wants to hear from anyone who has heard something, seen something, or who may even have repressed the knowledge of something that could be related to the murder of Ms. Jovin.”

“What is the harm of keeping it out there and keeping it alive,” MacDonald said.

The former assistant chief believes the case has been too quiet for too long and wonders why. He doesn’t think it is an active investigation but always hopes for developments.

“Something may out of the clear blue pop up in the background,” he said.”You can’t count those things out.”

Several weeks after the murder, Lee did study some of the evidence in the lab. He said if DNA still exists and it’s been stored properly, new modern testing could be utilized.

“With the new development of DNA technique – FIGG – we say, a trace amount of evidence, they may be able to reconstruct,” Lee said.

This senseless crime remains part of the city’s and the university’s story.

While Jovin’s family declined to be interviewed, those with a history with the case think of them often and only wish them peace and answers.

“That should be anybody’s ammunition that’s involved with this going forward – to do everything they can until it gets dark at night and you’re at day’s end,” MacDonald said.

“In my book, I never give up,” Lee said.

Yale University is still offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jovin’s killer, while the state is offering a $50,000 reward. Learn more about the rewards at the Suzanne Jovin Homicide Investigation Team’s website.

Contact the state’s Jovin investigation team

Phone: Toll-free tipline at 1-866-623-8058

U.S. Mail: Cold Case Unit

P.O. Box 962

Rocky Hill, CT 06067

E-mail: jovin.case@ct.gov