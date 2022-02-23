HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Investigators released the cause of a massive fire that ripped through an apartment building in Hamden on Valentine’s Day, displacing 60 people.

Crews responded to 42 Warner St. just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Fire Marshal Brian Dolan said Wednesday the fire started in a unit’s pantry. A mini freezer inside the pantry was plugged into an extension cord that was plugged into a wall outlet inside the pantry, Dolan said. The mini freezer was the only item plugged into the outlet.

Displaced families have been staying in the Clarion Inn.

No one was seriously injured in the blaze on Warner Street, according to town officials. Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett (D) said the building will need to be demolished.

The Hamden Fire Marshal’s Office and representatives from the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit investigated the cause.